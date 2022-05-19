"That hurt my ego" - Vince McMahon told two veteran stars 'he was not pushing the past' in WWE (Exclusive)

Road Dogg has revealed what Vince McMahon told the New Age Outlaws during a backstage conversation several years ago. The Hall of Famer was least surprised by WWE's recent release of many established names as he noted how Vince McMahon had an age limit regarding contracted talent.

The New Age Outlaws returned to WWE in 2012 and put over many superstars during their in-ring run. Road Dogg recalled a meeting with Vince McMahon where the WWE Chairman clearly stated his intentions about which wrestlers he wanted to push.

WWE's Chairman told the tag team veterans that the promotion was not focused on yesteryear talent. The former Intercontinental Champion admitted to being initially hurt by McMahon's statement, as he revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

"I remember one time sitting in there at a meeting, and we were talking about the New Age Outlaws, and Vince looked right at me and said, "Brian, I'm not pushing the past', and I thought, 'Ouch!' That hurt my ego, my sensitive ego (laughs)," revealed Road Dogg. (26:40 - 26:53)

"He knows what he's doing"- Road Dogg agrees with Vince McMahon imposing an age cap

WWE has altered its strategy as the company is actively building younger superstars for the main event spots. Road Dogg believes that beyond a one-off pop, returning legends don't offer much for the product in the long run.

The six-time tag team champion supported McMahon's business decisions and felt people sometimes unnecessarily criticized the WWE boss.

"But he's so right," continued Road Dogg. "Like, you're not going to push the (old guys), you may do a nostalgic kickback can of coke, but you're not going to change it all, you know what I mean? He knows what he's doing; people just don't like to think so." (26:54 - 27:10)

Road Dogg last competed at the 2015 Royal Rumble event before taking up multiple backstage roles in the WWE.

The former DX member also opened up about possibly returning to the ring to face a few prominent superstars during an insightful Q&A session for Sportskeeda Wrestling. You can check out what he said right here.

