WWE Legend reacts to possible return after 7-year absence to face Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

"Road Dogg" Brian James last wrestled for WWE in 2015 and was recently asked about a massive return to the ring against Seth Rollins.

James was associated with WWE as a coach at their Performance Center in the past couple of years. However, he was released from his contract in January 2022.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about potentially facing the Visionary in a singles match. While he praised Rollins' unmatched talent, the veteran admitted that his body would be unable to keep up with the RAW Superstar's in-ring work.

Here's what the 52-year-old revealed about going up against Seth Rollins:

"Seth, look, I think Seth Rollins is doing some of his greatest work right now," said Road Dogg. "If I step back into the ring with Seth Rollins right now, I would die of cardiac arrest," said Road Dogg. "If not, maybe he Curb Stomps me, and like, he gets charged with elderly abuse." (23:51 - 24:05)

Seth has been on an exceptional run as a heel in recent times. Road Dogg also mentioned Rollins' wife Becky Lynch and stated that he was a big fan of the couple's character changes.

The former producer said Rollins and Lynch had developed unique gimmicks that made for some entertaining TV.

"But, you know the truth to be told, Seth, Becky, some of them are doing their best work right now, and their characters are just on another level," added the former tag team champion. "It's feeling fresh and cool and hip, and I don't know, I'm digging what they are doing." (24:05 - 24:18)

I would love to work with Happy Corbin: WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg

In addition to Seth Rollins, a fan also brought up the dream scenario of Road Dogg returning for a program with Happy Corbin. The SmackDown Superstar is an underrated talent who has adapted to different roles throughout his career.

Happy Corbin has many admirers in the business, and Road Dogg, too, would love to bump for the current WWE Superstar.

"I would love to work with Happy Corbin because he is a big ol' heel, you know what I mean? You could bump for him," added the former WWE star. (23:45 - 23:50)

It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion returns to the Stamford-based promotion in some capacity moving forward.

