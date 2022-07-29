Details on Vince McMahon allegedly trying to sign a superstar who already worked for WWE

Paul London recently recalled how Vince McMahon did not realize he had already employed a wrestler he was interested in signing.

KC James appeared on WWE’s main roster between 2006 and 2008. He debuted on the August 4, 2006, episode of SmackDown alongside Idol Stevens, also known as Damien Sandow, and Michelle McCool.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, London told an amusing story about the time McMahon praised James’ work in an untelevised match.

“KC James had a dark match with somebody and Vince was walking by, like, ‘Hey, I like this guy. We should hire him.’ He’s been under contract for like a year and a half already. He’s been on pay-per-views! With us! So, we know what matches he wasn’t watching.” [49:06-49:31]

Idol Stevens and KC James unsuccessfully challenged Brian Kendrick and Paul London for the WWE Tag Team Championship at No Mercy 2006. As London referenced, McMahon seemingly missed the 10-minute contest or forgot that James was involved.

The former OVW Television Champion’s final WWE match ended in defeat against Braden Walker on the August 5, 2008, episode of ECW.

Latest news on Vince McMahon’s WWE replacements

Amid several claims of sexual misconduct, Vince McMahon announced his retirement last week. WWE has confirmed Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon as the company’s new co-CEOs, while the latter will also serve as Chairwoman.

Triple H has taken over from his father-in-law as the new head of creative. That means the NXT founder is now responsible for major storyline developments on RAW and SmackDown.

