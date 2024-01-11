"Vince McMahon, Triple H, y'all can call me" - Former WWE champion wants to return

WWE is moving forward into the WrestleMania 40 season, which means the road to the Royal Rumble is heating up. This time of the year usually brings an increase in speculation on surprise returns or debuts, and now another former champion has thrown their name into the hat.

Jacqueline Moore made her pro wrestling debut in 1988, and led a storied career with successful stops in WCCW, WWE, WCW, TNA, and USWA, among other promotions. The former Cruiserweight Champion has worked as a wrestler, manager, referee, agent/producer, and coach/trainer, and is one of the most respected veterans in the locker room. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Pride of Tennessee recently appeared on the Attitude Era Podcast and said she was hoping to return to WWE. Moore said she still had something left in the tank, and said if the company could bring back Trish Stratus, The Rock, and John Cena, then she could also return. The two-time Women's Champion invited Vince McMahon or Triple H to give her a call.

"I would hope [I could return to WWE]. Vince [McMahon], Triple H, somebody, y’all can call me. I still have a little left in the tank... I still have a little left in the tank. So, if you can return Trish [Stratus], and The Rock can return, and John Cena can return, Jacqueline can return too, you know? That’s what I’m talking about," she said. [H/T to POST Wrestling]

The 60-year-old Texas native also discussed current wrestlers that have caught her attention, naming Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill. Moore agreed that Belair vs. Cargill would be a big match, and said the former AEW TBS Champion should do well under her new employer as she has a really good look, strength, and star power.

The fourteen-time USWA Women's Champion has not wrestled since competing in the 2018 Royal Rumble, which was the first year the women's division had their own 30 women elimination match. She entered at #21 and was the 15th elimination, tossed out by Nia Jax after 1:52 in the match and zero eliminations of her own.

WWE legends praise Jacqueline Moore

Jacqueline Moore often flies under the radar when previous eras of pro wrestling are being discussed, but many of her former colleagues usually remember to sing her praises.

Teddy Long named Moore when asked about his Wrestling Mount Rushmore, while Vince Russo wondered why Moore and another Hall of Famer weren't working as WWE producers, adding that male wrestlers were afraid of the two-time WWE Women's Champion.

Jim Ross has also praised the former Sgt. Rock at times. Speaking on a recent Grilling JR episode, Ross named Moore as the most valuable female talent he signed while working in Talent Relations, and defended his fellow Hall of Famer against certain narratives.

"I'm glad that she is in the Hall of Fame. I despise the fact that people say she is in the Hall of Fame because they had to induct a female. Oh, and it's a black female, so even better. That's just bu****it. She got into the Hall of Fame because of all her years of service to the wrestling business, and how much her contributions were, and how we perceived her contributions. That's how I looked at it. An MVP that rarely gets talked about. It's not fair in my estimation," JR said.

Ross continued with the praise for Moore, commenting on how professional she was and how she could work great against men or women. He called her a "big difference-maker" as well.

While Moore's last match was the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble, her last singles bout was a Hardcore Rules loss to ODB at TNA's Hardcore Justice 2 tapings on March 19, 2013. Her last WWE singles match came at Judgment Day in May 2004 as she dropped the Cruiserweight Championship to Chavo Guerrero.

Do you want to see WWE use Jackie Moore again? Where does Moore rank on your list of all-time great women's wrestlers? Sound off in the comments section below!

