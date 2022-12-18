"Where are they?" - Vince Russo thinks two WWE Hall of Famers should be with the company as agents (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his dissatisfaction with WWE Hall of Famers Madusa and Jacqueline Moore for not working as agents for the company.

Both Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) and Moore are pioneers of women's wrestling who brought legitimacy to the division at a time when men dominated the business. While Jacqueline Moore is a two-time Women's Champion, Madusa held the title three times during her illustrious career.

Due to their immense success, Vince Russo believes they should be involved with WWE in a backstage capacity.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he wondered why the two Hall of Famers weren't a part of WWE as agents. Vince Russo termed Madusa and Moore "believable" athletes.

"Let's look at the other side of the coin. The women's side. Why isn't Jaqueline Moore an agent? Madusa, bro! These were believable females. Where are they?" said Vince Russo. (8:34 - 8:53)

The former WCW Champion also pointed out how not just female but even male competitors feared Jacqueline Moore during her time as a wrestler.

"Bro, the guys were afraid of Jaqueline Moore! You believed it, man!" added Russo. (9:04 - 9:07)

Madusa is seemingly open to a WWE return

Though her becoming an agent for the promotion is nowhere close to becoming a reality, Madusa is still seemingly open to an in-ring return.

A couple of weeks back on Twitter, a fan shared his desire to see her participate in the Women's Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2023. Responding to the tweet, Madusa didn't outright accept or deny the possibility of returning.

Presently, Molly Holly is the only female backstage producer employed by WWE. It'll be interesting to see if the company brings in more talented performers of the bygone era to help out the new generation of stars.

