Vince McMahon turned serious WWE wrestler into a "clown" for his own amusement, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon and WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard were likely responsible for Lance Storm's drastic character change.

Storm performed as a serious wrestler in ECW and WCW before joining WWE in 2001. At one stage of the Canadian's four-year stint with the company, he turned babyface and started dancing.

Russo, who worked with Storm in WCW, addressed the veteran wrestler's WWE transformation on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show:

"That's just Prichard and Vince ribbing him because he was so serious. When somebody's as serious as that and they believe their own s**t, and wrestling's real and this and that, they're gonna turn them into a clown." [1:44 – 1:59]

Watch the video above to hear Russo hit back at Storm after the former WCW star recently mocked him on Twitter.

EC3 had no problem with Lance Storm's WWE gimmick

Vince Russo was joined on The Wrestling Outlaws by Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. Having grown up as a big wrestling fan, EC3 remembers watching Lance Storm's sudden character change.

The current NWA star enjoyed watching Storm as both a serious wrestler and an entertaining personality:

"I'm watching the dumb things and I'm laughing, I'm entertained, and he's still having really good matches," EC3 said. "He's in there with Edge and Christian, showing his a**, but having banger matches. I'm like, why is the internet so upset? This is actually really good because you get great wrestling and they're using him because they want to make him entertaining, or he's too serious, so they're effing with him, but at the same time I get the best of both worlds." [2:23 – 2:49]

In the same episode, Russo questioned why Storm recently criticized one of his biggest WCW advocates on Twitter.

Do you have any memories of Lance Storm's dancing gimmick? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.