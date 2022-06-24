Happy Corbin recently recalled an incident involving Vince McMahon where he said that The Boss is untouchable.

Happy Corbin has had his ups and downs since joining the main roster. From winning the Money in The Bank to becoming Constable Corbin, he has tried different hats on the main shows.

Corbin has worked with most of the roster and has a few major accomplishments. On a recent episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Corbin recalled an interaction with McMahon and called the boss "untouchable":

“I think people see Vince [McMahon] as your boss and he’s gonna control your future (...) So that’s a little more intimidating, except for when he knocked my hat off yesterday; I wanted to fight him (...) I was sitting down like this at the table and then I get hit in the back of my head, my hat flies off, and I turn around and he’s just belly laughing at me (...) I’m, like, dude, I would punch you if I could. Yes, yes. He knows he’s untouchable and can just mess with me.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Fortunately, the incident between Vince McMahon and Happy Corbin was nothing but playful banter between the boss and his employee. Happy was last seen on SmackDown, where he lost a Last Laugh Match against Madcap Moss.

Vince McMahon has stepped back as CEO of WWE

Last week, WWE issued a statement saying that the company appointed a Special Committee of Board Members to investigate the alleged misconduct by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

During the investigation, McMahon decided to voluntarily step back from his role as the Chairman & CEO of the company. However, he retained his responsibilities as part of the creative team. Stephanie McMahon, McMahon's daughter, stepped in as the interim CEO & Chairwoman.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Vince McMahon steps down as WWE CEO and chairman amid an investigation into alleged misconduct. @BRWrestling Vince McMahon steps down as WWE CEO and chairman amid an investigation into alleged misconduct. @BRWrestling https://t.co/9KLnBPmCem

In a recent press release, Scott + Scott stated that they're launching an investigation to determine whether the management board of the company has breached their duties or not.

The Board's investigation is underway, and despite running "business as usual," there's a degree of uncertainty surrounding the company. There have been no reports of whether superstars have spoken to Vince McMahon about the allegations. It'll be interesting to see if a change in management ultimately leads to a change in the product.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far