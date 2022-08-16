Vince McMahon wanted former WWE Champion to get 'elocution lessons' as he could not understand his promos

Vince McMahon has several ways of grooming WWE talent to fit his creative vision, and it has been revealed that he even urged Drew McIntyre to alter his accent many years back.

McIntyre was anointed as the "Chosen One" during his first WWE run, but the promising superstar was unfortunately released in 2014. However, he was later pushed as a potential main eventer upon his return in 2017.

While Drew McIntyre might not have been ready for a top spot, his "thick" Scottish accent also seemingly limited him as a wrestling performer. As recalled by McIntyre, Vince McMahon felt the superstar needed elocution classes to make his promos graspable for a diverse audience.

Here's what the two-time world champion disclosed about McMahon's advice during his interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet:

"We have these extremely thick accents, we mumble, most of us, and we use a lot of slang. I had to really work on it to the point where Vince McMahon told me when I was 24, 'We are going to have to get you elocution lessons Drew.' After I gave him this passionate speech about my ideas and what I want to do for the company, that was the retort, 'I think we are going to have to get you elocution lessons,'" revealed McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior also detailed working on his accent during his time away from the Stamford-based promotion:

"So I worked on it, and I spent a lot of time learning to slow down, especially my time away from WWE," added McIntyre. (H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

"I have to soften the accent to make it a little less harsh" - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's WWE ouster motivated him to work hard on his shortcomings and become a complete wrestler as time progressed.

While McIntyre is proud of his Scottish lineage, he realized that changing his accent was necessary if he wished to get over with the global audience. The 37-year-old superstar is one of the most engaging talkers in the business, as he regularly receives praise for his microphone skills from the WWE Universe.

McIntyre, however, noted that his Scottish fans were initially not too pleased about him "softening" his accent, as he continued to explain below:

"When I finally honed it, and I finally felt good about myself, and the world was saying, 'Man, Drew is a really confident talker and has improved that area of his game,'" McIntyre added. "I had Scotland to bring me back down to earth [Thick Scottish accent] 'Why are you talking like that? Why are you talking like this now?' That's why because you can't understand us! I'm so proud to be from Scotland, but nobody understands us, so I have to soften the accent to make it a little less harsh."

In case you missed it, Drew McIntyre cut another impressive promo on this week's RAW before his singles match against Kevin Owens. The former world champion heads into his Clash at the Castle match as the underdog against Roman Reigns, but he is still quite optimistic about dethroning the record-breaking champion.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will emerge as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on September 3? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

