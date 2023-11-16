Vince McMahon wanted to 'protect' The Rock; details of backstage conversation in WWE revealed

WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently revealed the details of a backstage conversation with the co-founder of the company, Vince McMahon.

The Rock has been a household name in the pro wrestling world. The People's Champ has won several titles during his illustrious career, including the WWE Championship, the WCW Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Tag Team Championships.

However, for the past few years, The Great One has only made one-off appearances in WWE and focused more on his Hollywood career.

On the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Rock revealed that after he competed in his second-ever match for WWE, Vince McMahon told him he was not ready for the big stage and sent him down to Tennessee for development.

"[After my second match] I met with Vince. He said, you're not ready for WWE, you're not ready for the big time. I'm going to send you down to Tennessee, and that's where you're going to learn how to work. He said, but you're going to go down there, you learn how to cut your teeth down there, learn how to work, learn the business and when you're ready, if you're ready, I'll bring you up." [1:50:37 - 1:51:02]

Dwayne Johnson further added that McMahon stopped him before he left the latter's office and told The Rock not to use razor blades on his face during wrestling because he wanted to protect it.

"As I'm leaving Vince McMahon's office, he says, hey by the way, don't go down there and cut your forehead up with razor blades. I went, okay got it. Because in wrestling there was a time, that's how you bled with razor blades. He [McMahon] goes, I want to protect this[The Rock's face]. All right then! Years later, I'm fu**ing doing this up in WWE." [1:51:06 - 1:51:33]

WWE Hall of Famer revealed one thing that The Rock never did backstage

In a recent edition of his own podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer revealed that The Rock was never political backstage in the company and never went behind anyone's back.

"Rock was never political," Angle said. "He never got involved with any of the finishes. He always did what he was told to do, and that's what I loved about Rock. He always took the high road and never tried to go behind somebody's back and get a finish changed."

Johnson also revealed details about a fight he had with his dad over wanting to join wrestling. You can read more about it here.

