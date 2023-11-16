The Rock reveals details of "fight" with legendary former WWE champion: "My mom's crying, I'm crying"

The Rock recently revealed that he and his mother got emotional during a fight he had with a legendary former WWE champion. The name in question is Dwayne Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson.

The late legend was one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world during the 80's. Rocky Johnson and his tag team partner Tony Atlas managed to defeat The Wild Samoans (Afa Anoa'i and Sika Anoa'i) to become the first-ever black men to hold a WWE(then WWF) Tag Team Championship.

After retiring from wrestling in 1991, Rocky Johnson played a huge role in shaping The Rock's career by training him to become one of the best wrestlers to ever grace the WWE ring.

On the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Rock revealed a conversation he had with his dad after Dwayne declined an offer from his football coach as he wanted to pursue a career in wrestling.

The People's Champ said that he and his dad got into a big fight over this, which made him and his mom cry because the legend did not want his son to join wrestling, mainly due to earnings.

"Dude, we got into the biggest fu**ing fight, really the biggest. He didn't want me to do it, but my old man was a groundbreaker. Your first black Tag Team Champions in WWE. He was jacked... He didn't want me to do it and we got into the biggest fu**ing fight. My mom's crying, I'm crying... "

Dwayne Johnson further added that he asked his dad to train him, or he'll go to someone else for it.

"He said, 'What do you think you have to offer?' I said, 'I don't know maybe I'm going to fu**ing s**k but I gotta give this a shot'. Ultimately, it got to a place where I said either you gotta help train me or I'll go to somebody else." [From o1:44:16 to 01:45:21]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

The Rock talked about possibly going to train with WWE Hall of Famer

In the same podcast, The Rock further revealed that he was thinking about going to Calgary to train with Bret Hart if his dad refused.

"At that time Bret Hart and that whole family had his dungeon up in Calgary. I said, 'Maybe I'll go to Calgary!' He[talking about his dad]agreed to train me." [From 01:45:22 to 01:45:29]

The Rock recently made a one-off appearance on SmackDown during the writer's strike. It remains to be seen if he will return to in-ring action in WWE or not.

