Vince McMahon wrote script for racism storyline, WWE legend recalls (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently disclosed details about Vince McMahon's involvement in his racism storyline.

On January 5, 2004, Long claimed in a RAW promo that every white man from New York to Memphis was racist. WWE commentator Jerry Lawler then stood up from the announce desk and defended his beloved Memphis. In response, the villainous Long declared himself "the new King of Memphis" and told Lawler to bow down.

The latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine featured a conversation about Lawler's WWE contract status. Long also told reporter Bill Apter and host Mac Davis that Vince McMahon was responsible for his memorable RAW segment:

"That thing, all I talked about was how the white men kept me down and he held me back. So, we got ready to go to Memphis and so I had this promo that Vince had wrote, and then I read it at first, so I just started laughing. I went on out and I started that promo and I looked over at Jerry Lawler and I said to him, 'Yeah, I know all these people here in Memphis, they look up to you. They think you're a King. But to me, Jerry Lawler, you're just another cracker with a crown.'" [3:51 – 4:24]

Jerry Lawler's response to Vince McMahon's script

The segment ended with then-Intercontinental Champion Randy Orton hitting Jerry Lawler with an RKO out of nowhere. Moments later, Long argued with fellow authority figure Steve Austin about whether Mark Henry or Rob Van Dam deserved an opportunity at Orton's title.

Two decades on, Long said Lawler had no issue with how Vince McMahon booked him in his hometown of Memphis:

"I think it was funny. I mean, this is our business. Jerry probably thought it was funny. We joked about it when we went back." [4:36 – 4:47]

McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction between 1982 and 2022. In January 2024, he resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO amid misconduct allegations.

