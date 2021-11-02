"You need to retire" - Former WWE personality sends a big message to Vince McMahon after RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo sent a brutally honest message to Vince McMahon following this week's RAW as the former WWE head writer urged the company's boss to retire.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo shared his issues with Vince McMahon's approach. He felt that the WWE CEO was utterly out of touch with his product.

According to Russo, McMahon's decision-making was "killing" WWE and alienating several longtime viewers. He said WWE could continue to function without Vince McMahon at the helm and mentioned how Nick Khan does not need the veteran around to make more money.

Russo claimed that, unlike Vince McMahon, he would retire at the right time and not be podcasting or running his business when he gets older.

"Vince, you need to retire. You need to retire. You are killing this company, everybody in the company, killing the viewers at home. You are killing everything, bro. Nick Khan does not need Vince McMahon there to make all that money. Nick Khan knows the goods. Nick Khan knows what's in the shed. He knows what he can sell. Vince is killing this thing. I promise everybody out there. Listen, if you listen to russosbrand.com, I promise you, I will not be podcasting it at 76. You have my word. I will know it's time to hand over the bulldog to the young podcasters. Vince, retire! Retire! You are killing everything! I'm sorry. Wait till you hear about the email exchange," stated Russo.

Vince Russo said that Vince McMahon had taken a few chair shots to the head over the years and was not an average 76-year-old man.

Russo believes McMahon himself is not aware of the substandard quality of WWE's shows. The former writer also promised to reveal more details when he talks about the recent emails shared with the WWE Chairman in the upcoming few weeks.

"Let's not mention how many times he's got a chair wrapped over his head. Let's not mention that. This isn't a normal 76-year-old man. This is a guy who took chair shots with the best of them, bro. They would never tell a soul, bro. I'm going to tell you something. I got a good glimpse. I'm not convinced that he thinks this stuff is bad. I'm telling you, bro. I'm telling you, and you will understand when I talk about it. When I can freely talk about it, but I don't think he thinks it's bad," added Russo.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso I believe me going public with my Final Exchange w/ @VinceMcMahon will Give You an Insight into the HUGE Problem the @WWE Currently has Creatively. I will only share this story on VINCE vs. VINCE. It's the 1st of the Month! NOW is the time to sign up for Patreon.com/RussoTWC I believe me going public with my Final Exchange w/@VinceMcMahon will Give You an Insight into the HUGE Problem the @WWE Currently has Creatively. I will only share this story on VINCE vs. VINCE. It's the 1st of the Month! NOW is the time to sign up for Patreon.com/RussoTWC https://t.co/dm7IMeo9s2

Why did Vince Russo lose all respect for Vince McMahon during the rise of WCW?

Vince Russo recalled the circumstances during the Monday Night Wars and revealed how he lost all respect for Vince McMahon during that phase.

Russo explained that McMahon painted himself as the victim when WCW rose to become the top company in the battle for ratings supremacy. The former writer reminded everybody that the WWE CEO was the man who put many wrestling territories out of business several years ago to make his company the undisputed leader in the industry.

Russo accused Vince McMahon of doing the same thing as WCW and was not a fan of the boss playing the victim card in the entire scenario.

"Well, bro, that's what happened. I really lost a lot of respect for him when this happened. When WCW started kicking our backside, all of a sudden, Vince became the victim. And he played the role of a victim and about, you know, Ted Turner opening up the checkbook and buying all these guys, and I would watch him, and I was like, 'Bro, did you not put every territory out of business?' You did the same exact thing, bro; that is being done to you. You are not the victim. You are guilty of the same exact crime, but that's what he tried to play off, you know, the victim, 'poor me.' The babyface. No, bro! You put dozens of people out of business doing this," Russo concluded.

Is it time for Vince McMahon to relinquish his powers and retire for good? Do you agree with Vince Russo's views? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry