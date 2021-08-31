Former WWE writer says Nick Khan could be one mistake away from losing his job (Exclusive)

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing with Russo," former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke at length about the backstage environment within the company and how Nick Khan might be one mistake away from losing his job.

Russo is no stranger to the corporate WWE lifestyle as he worked for the promotion during the Attitude Era and had a thorough understanding of how Vince McMahon's inner circle of people operated.

Russo pointed out that Mr. McMahon's group of backstage followers showcased traits of functioning like a cult. The former WWE personality claimed he'd seen many officials like Nick Khan depart the company, and most outgoing personnel didn't even realize what contributed towards their exit.

Vince Russo explained that officials get envious when they see someone getting closer to Vince McMahon, and he feels Nick Khan might also be inadvertently making the wrong enemies backstage in WWE.

Nick Khan holds a lot of power as WWE's President and Chief Revenue Officer, but people in the company would still be waiting for him to make a mistake, as stated by Russo.

The former WWE writer continued to highlight specific individuals in Vince McMahon's camp who patiently wait to exploit any visible weaknesses.

Russo admitted that WWE would have also fired him had the TV ratings dipped, but he was fortunate enough to leave the company while he was at the top in 1999.

Here's what Vince told Dr. Chris Featherstone on "Writing with Russo":

"Here's my point about it being cultish. Chris, I have seen so many Nick Khans come and go, and it's for the exact reason that I'm telling you, all of a sudden, when somebody comes along, he has got Vince's ear. Vince is listening to this guy. He is spending a lot of time with this guy. Vince is depending on him more and more and more, and bro, those people close around Vince get like, jealous! And, bro, when there is one chink in the armor. When there is one mistake, that's when they start coming in. Chris, they would have done that with me, but fortunately for me, I did not make any mistakes, and I left when I was on top. If I would have still been there and ratings would have started coming down, that would have been their opportunity," explained Russo.

Vince Russo says Nick Khan must maintain caution in WWE

Vince Russo luckily left the WWE before creating a possible scenario that could have got him fired. Russo also issued a cautionary reminder that he had personally witnessed the downfall of many high-ranking officials.

The former creative head added that Nick Khan's Hollywood background might assist him while dealing with backstage politics in professional wrestling.

"I have seen so many Nick Khans get so blindsided by, you know, by that old guard, and I'm telling you now, the only thing I'm thinking about here is, bro, it might be a little different. Nick Khan played the Hollywood game. So, Nick Khan has been around people like this. If you did not come from the entertainment industry, they'd eat you alive. But the one thing about Nick Khan is that this is his world. He comes from an industry like this. Yeah, so he may be able to see this," noted a hopeful Vince Russo.

Russo made a few fiery closing statements. He labeled people close to Vince McMahon as lingering vultures who await the opportunity to sabotage other careers. The former WWE employee said all it took was one opening, and suddenly all of Vince McMahon's close associates would ideally be seen getting in the boss' ear.

Vince Russo believes that one clumsy error can be blown out of proportion by a group shrouded with envy and deep discontent.

"They are like vultures. They are waiting for that one mistake, that one opening, and as soon as there is that one opening, they start getting in Vince's ear, one by one, and bro, that small opening turns into the Grand Canyon. I mean, that's how it works," concluded Russo.

Nick Khan has grown to become one of the most disliked WWE Executives due to recent mass releases. It seems like Khan has his fair share of haters both in and outside WWE, and Vince Russo's words may come in handy somewhere down the line.

Russo also disputed the big story about Triple H and Nick Khan being best friends during the latest "Writing with Russo" and blamed the WWE Executive for undoing all of The Game's good work for NXT.

