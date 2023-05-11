"Vince released him for a reason" - Fans majorly disappointed with 37-year-old star's second stint with WWE

Triple H has brought several formerly released stars since taking charge of WWE's creative department. However, not every returning star has hit the ground running. Fans have particularly not been impressed with Karrion Kross' second stint with the company.

The 37-year-old was one of the very first stars brought back by The Game. Kross immediately went after top names like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns upon his comeback. While he had a few matches against The Scottish Warrior, his feud with The Tribal Chief was abruptly dropped.

The Herald of Doomsday has been treading water since his rivalry with McIntyre and has not been a part of any notable storyline. He also failed to win any meaningful matches, with his last victory on TV programming coming back on 24th February against Rey Mysterio.

Fans on Twitter recently debated the former NXT Champion's position in WWE, with many stressing that his return has been lackluster.

Check out the responses below:

Pro Wrestling Dome @pwd_offl Karrion Kross is just not working on the main roster. Karrion Kross is just not working on the main roster. https://t.co/5qp9nxGPow

Eagles and sixers raise my blood pressure @QuilSoChill @pwd_offl He has never worked even in nxt when they kept pushing him to the moon Adam cole told us everything about him in that promo @pwd_offl He has never worked even in nxt when they kept pushing him to the moon Adam cole told us everything about him in that promo

Also, people on here were always saying how good Kross was, yet could never provide a convincing reason why he was good. @pwd_offl He has never worked, IMO. Quite possibly the most overrated wrestler in the world, over the past 5 years.Also, people on here were always saying how good Kross was, yet could never provide a convincing reason why he was good. @pwd_offl He has never worked, IMO. Quite possibly the most overrated wrestler in the world, over the past 5 years. Also, people on here were always saying how good Kross was, yet could never provide a convincing reason why he was good.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion of Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross was in action on last week's SmackDown, where he took on Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action. The Doomwalker was once again on the losing end of his match, in addition to not getting much response from the otherwise vocal Puerto Rico crowd.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he feels something is missing with Karrion Kross. The former WWE manager added that the 37-year-old does not have a higher ceiling in the company.

"I have said it from the beginning, something is missing. Totally missing. When he does his interview, I don't feel nothing. I mean, the girl [Scarlett Bordeaux], she has more interest than he does. They went to the ring with Nakamura and neither of them advances the needle. But you said Karrion Kross needs something, he needed something tonight, he didn't get it which I think is very telling. I don't think he's going to advance because there's nothing to advance at this point," said Mantell.

Karrion Kross is reportedly one of the opponents discussed to face Roman Reigns at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. A feud against The Head of the Table could certainly revive his career in WWE.

Are you impressed with Karrion Kross' second run with the company? Sound off in the comments section below and let us know your thoughts!

