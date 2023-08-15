"Vince wasn't in the room" - Ex-WWE star confesses to getting 'excited' after kissing Linda McMahon in her office

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently recalled his experience kissing Linda McMahon.

In 2003, Bischoff feuded with Shane McMahon heading into WWE SummerSlam. Ahead of his bout against Shane O'Mac, Bischoff received a call from Bruce Prichard asking him to fly to Connecticut to shoot a scene at Vince McMahon's house, as he disclosed on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast.

When Bischoff arrived at Vince's house, he was informed that the scene would see him kissing Linda McMahon forcefully. The WWE Hall of Famer made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his experience making out with Vince McMahon's wife.

"It was unique, but the takeaway is she was such a good kisser. I was impressed. I was really impressed. I got a little excited when I left. It was a little bit open (the kiss). We had to make it look real. I didn't want it to look phony, so we really had to get into it. She was awesome by the way," he said.

Bischoff also recalled Vince McMahon's reaction after shooting the scene.

"Vince wasn't in the room. I think he was watching on a monitor in another room outside the office. I think it was one take. We didn't have to do it over and over and over again. Fortunately, we nailed it in one take and that was the end of it. Vince thanked me. He was excited about it. He had a big grin on his face. He was happy with the scene and as long as Vince was happy with it, I was happy with it. Once the awkwardness of thinking about doing it was over with, it was just like any other scene really." (H/T wrestlingnews.co)

Expand Tweet

Check out two rumors about the McMahons that were true and three that weren't here.

The WWE Hall of Famer says Linda McMahon was a better kisser than Stephanie McMahon

Nearly a year before his scene with Linda McMahon, Eric Bischoff forcefully kissed her daughter, Stephanie McMahon, in another backstage segment on WWE SmackDown. The two were supposedly rivals, as Stephanie was the General Manager of the Blue Brand while Bischoff was the same for RAW.

On the same episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff claimed that Linda was a better kisser than Stephanie.

"I think she was a better kisser than Stephanie to be honest. (...) There's something about, you know, it's that MILF thing. It's just awesome. You could tell she hadn't had a lot of attention in a bit because she, at first, you know, she probably felt like I did. Oh, this is so awkward and this is the guy that tried to put us out of business and all the things that I did, and now here I am in her office, in her home, physically accosting her. But there was that moment when I could feel her resisting. She was stiff as a board and then she just kind of melted into my arms. It was quite the experience. Yeah, it's f**king strange. I can't believe I'm even saying any of this stuff," he explained. (H/T wrestlingnews.co)

Expand Tweet

Stephanie McMahon reportedly did not want to kiss Eric Bischoff on WWE TV. Check out the story here.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here