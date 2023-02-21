"Vince, you own and run this company" - When WWE Hall of Famer talked McMahon out of taking the bump in iconic stunt

Vince McMahon may not be the most loved individual today, but one can't deny the significance of the former WWE Chairman in the wrestling business.

He was also known to be a guy who puts the entertainment of the audience above everything else. Perhaps even his safety came second.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed on his podcast Foley is Pod that he had to talk Vince out of being involved in the notorious “dumpster ride” stunt. He and Terry Funk took a fall off-stage inside of a dumpster on an edition of Monday Night RAW in 1998 courtesy of the New Age Outlaws:

“Vince McMahon had to be talked out of taking the dumpster bump earlier in the day (laughing). He wanted to do it himself (laughing). I was like, Vince, you own and run this company. We don’t know what’s going to happen. What happens if you’re badly hurt? ‘Mick, I would never want any of you to do something that I wouldn’t be willing to.’ I pulled him over to the side, I was like, it’s my gimmick. You’ll kill my gimmick if you’re taking the same bumps.” [H/T: Ringside News]

When Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon stood up to the former WWE Chairman

The WWE legend recalled a time back in the fall of 2016 when he and Stephanie McMahon were going to cut a promo on RAW.

It was known to everyone at the time that Vince McMahon made the final call for a promo before airing. Despite this, the duo went out and defied what the former WWE Chairman wanted:

"Stephanie and I went and cut the promo our own way. It was a lot of tension. We are overriding Vince’s edict. We cut the promo. He sees us cutting the promo, he goes “what the hell is going on here?” Stephanie goes “dad, Mick and I did this just to see what happened. We’d like you to take a look at it.” And it was about a three minute segment. He looked at it after, seemed like an eternity, nodded his head and went, “we’ll do it your way."” [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Mick Foley further added that both he and Stephanie hugged afterward and felt good about standing up for themselves. Foley even once claimed that Stephanie was there to rescue him. The two WWE icons have maintained a good relationship over the years.

