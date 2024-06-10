  • home icon
  • Vince Russo addresses whether Hulk Hogan killed WCW (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jun 10, 2024 17:57 GMT
Six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan and Vince Russo were among the most influential people in WCW in 1999 and 2000. Russo, the company's former co-head writer, recently gave his take on whether Hogan was responsible for the organization's downfall.

A four-part docuseries, Who Killed WCW?, premiered on VICE TV on June 4. The first episode told the story of Hogan's WCW arrival, heel turn, and infamous match against Sting at Starrcade 1997.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3. Reacting to some fans blaming Hogan for WCW's demise, Russo explained that the company's sale to WWE in 2001 was simply a financial decision:

"It's all about business, not the other stupid, ridiculous cr*p that the wrestling marks have started. Because why? They don't understand the first thing about business, bro. [Some fans say] 'It was Hulk Hogan [who killed WCW]. He had creative control.' 'No, Vince Russo, the writer, put it [out of business].' When you really understand how idiotic all of that is, it's business, bro. It's always about dollars and cents." [3:03 – 3:37]
youtube-cover

Watch the video above to hear Russo reveal which person he thinks is responsible for the death of WCW.

Controversial Hulk Hogan match features on this week's episode

Who Killed WCW? is a collaboration between VICE TV and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company. Several high-profile names discuss WCW's rise and fall throughout the docuseries, including Bret Hart, Eric Bischoff, Kevin Nash, The Rock, and Vince Russo.

The June 11 episode will revolve around Nash ending Goldberg's 173-match undefeated streak. The story of Hulk Hogan's bout with Nash on the January 4, 1999, episode of WCW Nitro will also feature.

Hogan vs. Nash, also known as The Fingerpoke of Doom, saw The Hulkster defeat his nWo stablemate by poking him in the chest. In 2023, Hogan admitted the idea was "completely wrong."

What do you make of Hulk Hogan's role in WCW's downfall? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

