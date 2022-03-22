"That's where they kill the talent" - Ex-WWE writer explains problem with AJ Styles' storyline on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo didn't like AJ Styles' promo on this week's WWE RAW as he feels that The Phenomenal One should have gone after Edge rather than simply cut a promo.

After being put out of action for two weeks, the former WWE Champion AJ Styles returned on this week's show. He said that he wanted to fight The Rated-R Superstar but was interrupted by Seth Rollins.

Vince Russo, on this week's Legion of RAW, poked holes in the storyline between AJ Styles and Edge. The former writer felt that The Phenomenal one shouldn't have cut a promo in the ring this week.

He feels that Styles should have done to Edge what he said in his promo, rather than just stating it on the mic:

"You come back after being gone for two weeks, you should immediately be going after Edge. You're not going to go in a ring and cut a promo and talk about what you're going to do to him; do it to him. What is stopping you from doing it to him. That's where they kill the talent."

Russo added that the performers had to take the onus and fight for their characters backstage:

"That's where AJ has got to say, 'I've been sitting at home for two weeks, all I could think about was Edge. Why am I going to the ring and cutting a promo?' They've got to speak up to protect their characters. I'm sitting there saying, 'Bro, he's probably hanging out in the back. Why are you cutting a promo in the ring?" [From 34:52 to 35:42]

Dr. Chris Featherstone said that Styles didn't sell the injury, while he also noted how his return pop was buried on RAW this week.

What happened between AJ Styles and Edge on this week's WWE RAW?

Rollins interrupted Styles' promo and told The Phenomenal One that he will take care of Edge at WrestleMania. Styles declined, but Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce put the two in a match, with the winner facing The Rated-R Superstar at The Show of Shows.

The match, which headlined the show, ended in disqualification as the WWE Hall of Famer attacked Styles, giving The Phenomenal One the victory.

Rollins, who hasn't yet secured a match for WrestleMania, vowed not to allow next week's RAW to take place without him getting a match at The Show of Shows.

