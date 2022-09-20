"Not one casual fan will watch" – Wrestling veteran makes bold prediction about Austin Theory's future (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels that casual fans will stop watching the product if Austin Theory wins the WWE Championship.

Theory was in action against Kevin Owens this week on RAW. Vince McMahon's protégé was holding his own against KO when Johnny Gargano emerged and appeared to steal his briefcase just as Theory seemed to be going for it. This unsettled the 24-year-old allowing Owens to capitalize and pick up the win with a pop-up powerbomb.

Vince Russo was on the latest episode of Legion of RAW this week and mentioned that Theory cashing in the briefcase and winning the title would not be best for business. He detailed that hardcore wrestling fans might enjoy watching him win the title, but casual fans would instantly tune out.

"I'm gonna go as far to say this, if he wins the title, not one casual fan will watch the show. Because every casual fan will believe that they could be the WWE Champion if they see this guy win the title. The marks will go, 'Great worker, bro. Finally, he got what he deserved.' The 'You deserve it' chants, you're gonna hear that ringing out arenas." [19:00 - 19:33]

Austin Theory was busted open on RAW last week

The Kevin Owens-Austin Theory rivalry seems to be taking a turn for the worse. The two have been at loggerheads for weeks now.

Last week, the two men skirmished in the ring when Owens mentioned that people like him and Johnny Gargano were the "heart and soul" of WWE, while people like Theory were just being handed things on a platter.

In the brawl that followed, Mr. Money in the Bank took a stiff shot and started bleeding from his nose. It will be interesting to see what lies next for Theory after this loss.

