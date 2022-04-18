Vince Russo on real-life backstage fight between two female WWE legends

Vince Russo says he once got knocked to the floor while trying to stop Luna Vachon from attacking Sunny at a WWE show.

Vachon, whose family had been in the wrestling business since the 1950s, worked for WWE between 1993-1994 and 1997-2000. During Vachon's second run with the company, Sunny began “mouthing off” to her in the backstage area.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, recalled on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast how his attempt to intervene backfired:

“To protect Sunny, I got there and none of the boys [were there]. Nobody’s around, it’s just me, and I kinda got in the middle of them and Sunny was mouthing off to freaking Luna. And, bro, I’ll never forget this, Luna literally went through me, knocked me on my a**, and took Sunny down.” [0:35-1:03]

Sunny, real name Tammy Sytch, received her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. The 49-year-old recently made headlines after it was reported that she was involved in a car crash which resulted in someone’s death.

Why Luna Vachon and Sunny disliked each other in WWE

While Luna Vachon took the in-ring aspect of the wrestling business seriously, Sunny was best known for her model looks and flirtatious personality.

Vince Russo believes the contrast between Sunny and Vachon’s approaches to wrestling was the main cause of their animosity:

“She [Vachon] was so traditional and now there was kind of a segue of these really, really attractive women making a name for themselves. Yeah, bro… that caused a lot of issues, but she was a sweetheart, man... I loved Luna to death, but she was very, very protective of the business.” [1:14-1:40]

Vachon passed away in 2010 at the age of 48 following a drug overdose. She was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the Legacy wing.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry