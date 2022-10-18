"They didn't know how to get that over" - WWE veteran is unsure about Baron Corbin's new gimmick on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about the reintroduction of Baron Corbin on the latest episode of WWE RAW, where he aligned with JBL as his manager.

The Lone Wolf was earlier a part of SmackDown, but he's now an exclusive RAW talent as a trade-off that saw Rey Mysterio move to the Blue brand. JBL termed Corbin's inclusion on RAW's roster as the "greatest" addition in the brand's history. Furthermore, he said the former Happy Corbin is a "Modern-Day Wrestling God."

The WWE Hall of Famer also took potshots at Dolph Ziggler, which resulted in a match between the latter and Baron Corbin. The former United States Champion secured a hard-fought win over The Showoff, kicking off his RAW tenure in style.

Appearing on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about this new iteration of Corbin's character in the global juggernaut.

Russo recalled being thoroughly impressed with Baron Corbin the first time he saw him in NXT, saying he had a very good look back then. However, the veteran was left unimpressed with his booking, saying the promotion failed to get him over.

The former WWE head writer wondered what would happen to the RAW superstar's previous gimmicks, like Happy Corbin, now that he's reverted to his original name.

"I gotta tell you, the first time I saw Corbin, he reminded me of Robert De Niro's character from Cape Fear. I thought he had a really good look. They didn't know how to get that over, like they don't know how to get anything over. Then he went to some Happy Corbin gimmick which I never saw. Is all that gone now?" said Vince Russo. [From 26:08 to 26:45]

Vince Russo pitches an exciting idea for what WWE should do with Baron Corbin

The wrestling legend also pitched a fun idea for Corbin's character going forward on WWE RAW. Russo explained that The Lone Wolf could put money on the table for every match he wrestles, increasing the value with every passing bout.

This could eventually result in a legitimate challenger emerging, who could defeat Baron Corbin and establish himself as a star on the main roster.

"Say Corbin, every match he's gonna put 1 grand or 200, the stakes keep going up every week. It's like a rolling lottery. Then he'll go, 500, 550, 600 thousand, he'll be dominating the jobbers. And then suddenly, bro, you have this one guy comes along. Me not watching SmackDown, I had no idea this was money, watching him tonight," added Russo. [From 29:40 to 30:21]

The new pairing between JBL and Corbin instills plenty of confidence, and it's safe to say it could result in many entertaining segments in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Corbin and JBL joining hands in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

