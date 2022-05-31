"I don't know how could I put a positive spin on that" – Wrestling veteran bashes the main event of RAW featuring Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes he doesn't need to watch Hell In A Cell after Bobby Lashley's contract signing segment with Omos and MVP.

This week on RAW, the three men sat down to put pen to paper for their two-on-one Handicap match at Hell in a Cell. However, the segment ended in chaos, with Lashley spearing Omos through a table to close the go-home show of RAW before the premium live event.

Speaking on the segment on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he has no need to watch the premium live event since Lashley had already put the giant through a table.

"You talk about what these go-home shows used to mean. Bro, how does this show end? The babyface puts the heel through a table. Why am I going to watch the pay-per-view? He just put the heel through a table. Nothing to see here. I don't know how could I put a positive spin on that. You're supposed to go into the pay-per-view with heat. You want to see the babyface get his comeuppance. He puts Omos, the Nigerian Giant, through a table. Game over, it's game over bro. Like seriously." [55:33 - 55:26]

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania

The All Mighty will definitely have the psychological advantage over the Nigerian Giant going into Hell in a Cell. Lashley is the only man in WWE to pin Omos. His first win over the Nigerian came at WrestleMania when he speared the 28-year-old. Lashley also won a steel cage match against The Colossus a couple of weeks ago on RAW.

However, things will be different at Hell in a Cell as Lashley will also have to contend with the threat of his former manager. MVP helped Omos beat his former client at WrestleMania Backlash and could prove to be a decisive factor at the premium live event as well.

It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley can stand up to the challenge and put down the duo of Omos and MVP on June 5.

