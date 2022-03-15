"Do you know the stupidity?" - WWE veteran bashes Seth Rollins for RAW matchup (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is confused as to why Seth Rollins would want to host a talk show at WrestleMania.

On RAW this week, Rollins looked to cement his place on the WrestleMania card by challenging his friend Kevin Owens to a match. This bout featured the stipulation that if Rollins won, he would host Stone Cold Steve Austin on his own show at WrestleMania.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed Rollins' motives on the Road to WrestleMania. He argued that because Rollins is an accomplished pro wrestler, his desire to host a talk show at the Showcase of Immortals did not make sense.

Here's what Russo had to say about the Visionary of Drip:

"Well, bro, at least with Owens, the KO show was already established," said Russo. "Seth Rollins is a wrestler. He calls himself Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. So you don't want to go to WrestleMania and have a match, you want to go to WrestleMania so that you can have a talk show segment? Do you know the stupidity? I can't imagine if I'm in the room and that's pitched. I'm going to say, a guy that has been a professional wrestler for 15 years, wants to go to WrestleMania to host a talk show. He doesn't want a match. Bro, like what?" (from 34:41 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW

The Visionary looked to clinch his spot at WrestleMania when he battled his friend KO in the main event of WWE RAW.

However, as the match progressed, Rollins lost focus and got caught up in arguing with the referee. By taking his eye off the ball, he fell victim to a Stunner from Owens. The subsequent pinfall dashed Rollins' WrestleMania dreams.

Moving forward, Owens' path to WrestleMania is clear, but it's hard to tell what the short-term future holds for Rollins.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments? Yes No 42 votes so far