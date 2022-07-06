"This guy is not cognizant" – Wrestling personality bashes Vince McMahon for the sad state of WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently vented his frustrations with the current programs and Vince McMahon.

It was an eventful episode of RAW this week with the fallout from Money in the Bank. Both women's champions were in action, and we also had the United States Championship match announced for Summerslam. Becky Lynch also picked up a win over long-time rival Asuka.

Vince Russo was a special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week. While talking about the Monday Night Show, he blamed Mr. McMahon for the product's current condition.

He detailed that with age, McMahon had lost his touch and was not able to churn out classic episodes of WWE TV like he did back in the day.

"Here's the bottom line guys. If you listen to me on Russo's brand, I forget names, it takes me some time. But here's the bottom line, I'm aware of it bro. I'm cognizant to it. This guy [McMahon] is not cognizant to his brain is not functioning properly. He thinks everything is fine and everything is great. This is a dandy show and it's like holy c**p bro, watch it back," said Russo. (From 20:46 - 21:20)

Vince McMahon is no longer the CEO of WWE

For the first time in almost four decades, Vince McMahon is not holding the company's reins.

Due to an ongoing investigation of alleged misconduct by Mr. McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the 76-year-old decided to voluntarily step back from his duties as Chairman and CEO of the company while retaining his responsibilities as part of the creative team.

Stephanie McMahon has stepped in as the interim Chairwoman and CEO of WWE. Since relinquishing his role as CEO, Vince has appeared on TV more frequently. Last week, he was on RAW to welcome John Cena to the latter's 20th-anniversary celebrations.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

Once the investigations are over, it will be interesting to see the findings of the Special Committee and how it impacts the future of WWE. With SummerSlam approaching, fans will need to tune in to the weekly programming and see how the storylines unfold ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer.

