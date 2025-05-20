Vince Russo bashes WWE for their booking of 40-year-old star (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw yet another chapter unfold in lucha libre star Penta's journey in the company. The former AEW star has simultaneously been involved in two separate rivalries: The Judgment Day and El Grande Americano.

Ad

The 40-year-old teamed up with long-time rival of The Judgment Day, AJ Styles, to take on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. El Zero Miedo looked to be in absolute control after taking out McDonagh with a Mexican destroyer on ringside, but lost the match following a sneak attack from El Grande Americano.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Americano has cost the 40-year-old against The Judgment Day. Yet another loss for one of WWE's newest recruits has left wrestling veteran Vince Russo utterly confused with his booking. He questioned Triple H's booking of Penta on the latest episode of Leigon on RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Ad

Trending

"I want you to think about and go back and watch. Think about the first three appearances of Penta. Remember the first three appearances, the entrance? He was unbeatable. They were putting him on every single week. Now, I believe this is the second time that they job Penta out to Finn Balor, who has not had any heat on him. I can't even tell you the last time Finn Balor had any heat on him, but Penta, who they brought in with a bang, is now jobbing to Finn Balor. Why?" said Russo. [From 38:07 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Russo's co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, also questioned whether they're still experiencing another 'Ryback Effect,' and Vince agreed. Despite his confusing booking, Penta has remained a fan favourite ever since his debut for the WWE.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More