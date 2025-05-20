Vince Russo bashes WWE for their booking of 40-year-old star (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw yet another chapter unfold in lucha libre star Penta's journey in the company. The former AEW star has simultaneously been involved in two separate rivalries: The Judgment Day and El Grande Americano.
The 40-year-old teamed up with long-time rival of The Judgment Day, AJ Styles, to take on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. El Zero Miedo looked to be in absolute control after taking out McDonagh with a Mexican destroyer on ringside, but lost the match following a sneak attack from El Grande Americano.
This is the second time in recent weeks that Americano has cost the 40-year-old against The Judgment Day. Yet another loss for one of WWE's newest recruits has left wrestling veteran Vince Russo utterly confused with his booking. He questioned Triple H's booking of Penta on the latest episode of Leigon on RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
"I want you to think about and go back and watch. Think about the first three appearances of Penta. Remember the first three appearances, the entrance? He was unbeatable. They were putting him on every single week. Now, I believe this is the second time that they job Penta out to Finn Balor, who has not had any heat on him. I can't even tell you the last time Finn Balor had any heat on him, but Penta, who they brought in with a bang, is now jobbing to Finn Balor. Why?" said Russo. [From 38:07 onwards]
Russo's co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, also questioned whether they're still experiencing another 'Ryback Effect,' and Vince agreed. Despite his confusing booking, Penta has remained a fan favourite ever since his debut for the WWE.
