"Horrible, horrible booking" – Wrestling veteran bashes WWE for Braun Strowman's return (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that the company could have done a better job of booking Braun Strowman's return on RAW.

The Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, The New Day, and The Street Profits were in a Fatal Four Way match to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. However, the match came to an abrupt end when The Monster Among Men returned and cleared the ring. He took out every competitor and announced his dominance over the WWE roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo mentioned that WWE could have plugged in Strowman's return at a better time. He pointed out that fans weren't investing in the tag team match, so having the former Universal Champion destroy them did little for him.

"Horrible, horrible, horrible booking. You're gonna bring back a guy after so long and he's gonna lay out tag teams that nobody cares about anymore." He continued, "They could have created a moment for Braun to return with impact that would've blown the roof off the place. This was not it. I could've cared less if he laid out eight tag teams. What does that mean?" [14:27 - 15:00]

Braun Strowman expected to show up on SmackDown

After leaving the red brand in the wake of his destruction, Braun Strowman later spoke about his intentions in a backstage interview. He mentioned that he was back and nobody on the roster was safe.

He also stated that he would be on SmackDown later this week to bring destruction to the blue brand.

Xero News @NewsXero Brauns coming to SD Brauns coming to SD 😮

It will be interesting to see if Braun Strowman's appearance on SmackDown brings him face-to-face with his former, longtime rival, Roman Reigns. Fans may recall that The Tribal Chief had pinned Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at Payback 2020 to win the Universal title and start his record-breaking reign.

Do you think The Monster Among Men is headed for a collision with The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments below.

