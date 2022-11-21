Vince Russo bashes WWE for not doing a good job of promoting Survivor Series (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently lashed out at the company for not creating enough buzz around the last major premium live event of the year, Survivor Series.

This year, Survivor Series will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. WWE has done away with the brand vs. brand concept this year and will have the deadly WarGames structure make its debut on the main roster. The stipulation, first introduced in NXT, will see a women's match and a men's match.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran detailed that with just a few days to go before the premium live event, WWE hasn't been able to generate the buzz for the matches.

"I mean honestly, are we being critical by saying that? To me, that's somebody not doing their job. Like is it critical for me to say that? It's like 10 days away, whatever it is and we don't... I don't understand the reasoning behind that, I just don't." [8:22 - 8:45]

WWE has only advertised four matches for Survivor Series

With Survivor Series happening in less than a week, there are only four matches listed for the event. Some more matches could be added to the card during the go-home shows of both brands.

As of this writing, the bouts scheduled for the event include a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi and a singles match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

The Women's WarGames match will feature Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery member to take on Damage CTRL with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. The main event will have The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns going up against The Brawling Brutes with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the men's WarGames encounter.

It remains to be seen what other matches will be added to the premium live event during the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

