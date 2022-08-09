"He would have eaten her alive" – Wrestling veteran predicts Vince McMahon's reaction to huge botch on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels Vince McMahon would have definitely reprimanded Bayley for botching her promo on this week's RAW.

The Role Model opened the show on Monday, flanked by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. She cut a promo, dissing the fans in attendance. During the segment, however, she mistakenly addressed her associate as "Dakota Sky." The former women's champion quickly recovered and blamed the fans for not letting her concentrate.

Speaking on the post-show review, Legion of RAW, Vince Russo, mentioned Bayley was lucky because Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of creative. He suggested that Mr. McMahon would have held a grudge over the mispronunciation, which would impact her push on the red brand.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Let me tell you though, bro. That is one of the positives of Vince McMahon not being there. If he was there sitting in that Gorilla position when she went through that curtain, he would have eaten her alive. Not only would he have eaten her alive, but he would also have held that against her. If she can't even remember the names of the people on her own team, seriously bro, that could have got her set back." (From 13:48 - 14:13)

Bayley will be in action at WWE Clash at the Castle

During the conversation, Russo mentioned that Bayley acknowledging her mistake was a blunder. The wrestling veteran opined that she should have continued with her delivery without bothering to correct herself.

"She absolutely acknowledged that she F-ed up. She should have went right over them." (From 14:20 - 14:26)

After the promo, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair came out to the ring and challenged the trio to a fight. Bayley accepted the challenge, setting up a huge six-woman match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

After the recent back-and-forth between the two sides, it will be interesting to see which team will prevail on September 3.

