Vince Russo on Becky Lynch possibly saving Seth Rollins in career-threatening match against Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Vince Russo would like to see Becky Lynch get involved in Seth Rollins’ potential match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

Rollins is expected to face the returning Rhodes in a high-profile match in Dallas, Texas. It has already been confirmed that his wife will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Saturday on April 2.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Rollins should put his career on the line against Rhodes. The storyline could then lead to Lynch helping her husband against the former AEW star.

“To me the only way he could get in WrestleMania is he’s gonna have to offer something in return, and if it were me, I would have him put his career on the line,” Russo said. “And then to do exactly what you’re talking about [a WWE star defeating an original AEW star], I would just have Becky screw Cody in the match and Seth go over.” [18:13-18:54]

In the video above, Vince Russo also discusses the similarities between Triple H (WWE) vs. Sting (WCW) and Seth Rollins (WWE) vs. Cody Rhodes (AEW).

Vince Russo does not understand Seth Rollins’ character

Seth Rollins has undergone several character changes throughout his nine-and-a-half years on WWE’s main roster. In recent weeks, his demeanor has switched between jovial and serious depending on the situation.

Vince Russo thinks the four-time world champion’s character would make more sense if he did not change so frequently:

“This is what drives me crazy about Seth Rollins. So he’s The Joker for God knows how many months, but he’s not gonna be in WrestleMania now, so now he’s going to be serious? We saw it on RAW. Bro, choose a direction. So my point is, ‘Okay, I’m gonna be serious now.’” [17:50-18:13]

If Russo’s idea comes to fruition, it will be the first time since 2019 that Lynch and Rollins have worked together on WWE television. The married couple previously teamed up to defeat Mike and Maria Kanellis, Andrade and Zelina Vega, and Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

