Vince Russo believes injured WWE star will be out for a year (Exclusive)

A top WWE star unfortunately suffered a horrifying injury during a match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane on WWE RAW. She had to be carried away. Now, a veteran believes she could be out for a year.
Vince Russo was on the Legion of RAW, discussing what happened with Zoey Stark. She was in a match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane when things went wrong. She fell badly after a dropkick and had to be carried away by a doctor, given the severity of the injury.
He talked about how she went to hit a dropkick and landed badly. He admitted that he hated seeing that and that she was screaming. He added that she would probably be out for over a year.
Russo also elaborated on how a star can wrestle for only so long, and a chunk of that being taken away like that would not work out for her.
“I think she went to give a missile dropkick off the top, and I think Kairi Sane was too far away, and she went down like a ton of bricks, man, screaming. She’s out. She’s probably going to be out for a year. I hate that stuff, man. You got to understand that, man. These guys have shelf lives, man, and when a chunk of that is taken out, it’s horrible, horrible. Yeah, bro, it was a pretty serious injury,” Russo said. (48:11 – 48:45)
Rhea Ripley went on to win the match and qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match.
We at Sportskeeda wish Zoey Stark a swift recovery and return to WWE.
