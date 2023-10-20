Vince Russo believes there is "no character development" or "storylines" in WWE anymore

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that he believes there is no character development or storylines on RAW anymore.

Russo joined WWE (then WWF) in 1992 as a freelance writer for the WWF Magazine after writing a letter to Linda McMahon. He was eventually promoted to the creative team by Vince McMahon. Russo was in charge of many storylines during the "war" between RAW and WCW's Monday Nitro. The 62-year-old's creative mind helped the red brand to gain popularity as he always believed there should be some kind of storyline in every episode.

However, Vince Russo recently took to Twitter to post a video in which he talked about how the Stamford-based promotion has turned RAW into a niche market.

The veteran said that only hardcore fans enjoy the show now as there are no character developments or storylines anymore, just 20-30-minute matches.

Check out Russo's tweet below:

"So, here's how the WWE has turned this into a niche market. The only people watching this show[RAW] are the hardcore wrestling fans, that's it. With no character development, no storylines, 20-30 minute matches... We've gone from 10 million people [watching the show] to 1.5 million people. Did those 8.5 million people disappear off the face of the Earth bro?" [From 11:02 to 11:45]

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo said he stood up for Triple H while people wanted him out of WWE

In the same video, Vince Russo also mentioned that he stood up for Triple H when higher-ups in WWE wanted to fire him for the infamous "Curtain Call" incident with The Kliq.

"I'd like to think I was there for Hunter when he took a lot of heat for that Curtain Call. There were people that wanted him out of the company and I went to bat for Triple H because I thought he was a stand-up great individual. Man, I fought for him and I stood up for him." [From 02:32 to 02:59]

The Game is now the CCO of the Stamford-based promotion and is doing an incredible job. The future seems bright for the company.

What do you think about Russo's comments about RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Vince Russo's Twitter and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches