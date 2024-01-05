Vince Russo believes WWE Superstars taking a major step with their contracts is a mistake (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo had some harsh words to say this week regarding a few superstars signing long-term contracts with the company.

While the Stamford-based promotion is certainly the top pro wrestling company, it is no secret that the superstars are required to follow rigorous routines. Furthermore, only a few names are pushed to the top.

Vince Russo is quite aware of how the system works, which makes him believe it is inadvisable for young talent to sign long-term contracts. Speaking about the issue on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, he stated:

"It's funny Chris because I am currently reading more and more of the roster are signing long-term contracts. I am like, my god you want them to own you for that long man? Get the rub for three four years and get out and do your own thing. Get yourself a good agent, get yourself a good lawyer. But now they are signing long term contracts... They are gonna be in that spot for as long as their contract is bro." [10:40 onwards]

The former WWE writer is still in touch with some of the current roster

Vince Russo's experience in the pro wrestling business is certainly nothing to be scoffed at, which has led to even current WWE stars apparently seeking his advice.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:

"This would be hard for a lot of people to believe. You know bro, I hear from people on the current roster, wanting to talk about character work, sending me promos, critiquing the promos. And like that kinda keeps me in it knowing, you know what bro, there are still some people out there that really care about the true art of [professional wrestling], and I will help those people all day long."

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see how the current generation of superstars will develop in WWE.

