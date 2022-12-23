Vince Russo believes WWE will ruin the upcoming return of former WrestleMania main eventer (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the return of former WrestleMania main eventer Charlotte Flair. Russo feels that the company will end up dropping the ball with her return.

Charlotte Flair's return is highly anticipated. She has been away from WWE television for seven months, having last performed at WrestleMania Backlash where she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey.

In a conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo explained that he isn't confident about WWE making the most of Flair's return. While Russo believes that her return could be on par with the biggest names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, etc., he revealed how he thinks WWE will end up ruining it:

"I'm telling you, bro, here's what it's going to be. Charlotte's music and entrance – here she comes. She's cutting a promo, and somebody is going to interrupt her and that's exactly what it's going to be. Let me tell you something, I believe Charlotte Flair is a bonafide star, but when you start booking her like everybody else, she just is everybody else, bro!" (6:13-6:47)

It remains to be seen who Flair will end up in a program with after her much anticipated return.

Vince Russo thinks WWE should give Charlotte Flair the "Roman Reigns" treatment

When asked about whether Charlotte Flair should put over Bianca Belair in their rumored WrestleMania 39 match, Vince Russo said that Charlotte should win and become the female Roman Reigns:

"What was her longest reign? It wasn't anywhere as close [to Reigns]. I would give her the Roman Reigns treatment until somebody legitimately came along who you believe could beat her." (8:16-8:36)

Do you think WWE will make the most of Charlotte's return? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

