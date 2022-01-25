"Nobody's gonna care" - Vince Russo on RAW star possibly winning the WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Vince Russo, WWE’s former head writer, believes fans will not care if Big E wins the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 29.

Big E held the WWE Championship for 110 days before he lost the title to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal 5-Way match at WWE Day 1. Russo has repeatedly spoken on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW show in recent months about Big E’s poor booking during his title reign.

In the latest episode of Writing With Russo, the ex-WWE writer questioned whether fans would like to see Big E win the upcoming match:

“Let’s really look at this logically," said Russo. "Bro, who they putting over in this thing? I know you said Big E… Bro, after what they’ve done to Big E, you’re gonna go back to that well again and nobody’s gonna care.”

Vince Russo thinks Austin Theory is another Royal Rumble contender

Austin Theory has appeared regularly in backstage segments with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on RAW since November 2021. Like Big E, the former NXT star is one of many people who has already been confirmed as a Royal Rumble entrant.

Despite Theory’s inexperience on WWE's main roster, Vince Russo believes the 24-year-old is a genuine contender to win this year’s match.

“Are they crazy enough to put Austin Theory over? Yes, they are," Russo said. "They are crazy enough to put him over because they’re doing the Vince thing. Outside of that, who do you put over?”

Russo added that he would also like to see two-time Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore make a surprise appearance in the match.

