"They've never really done anything good" - Vince Russo blasts current-day WWE writing (Exclusive)

Having been the head writer of WCW and a prominent part of the WWE creative team in the past, Vince Russo has had enough experience to pinpoint the flaws in the creative department. In his opinion, modern day ideas are lackluster and pale in comparison to the booking of the past.

While discussing The Fiend's failure as a character, Russo shared his thoughts on why it has become hard for today's talent to discern between good and bad ideas. Russo has been vocal about Wyatt's booking in the past and feel like modern writing has a huge problem.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he went in depth on the aforementioned issue:

"I'm really convinced that today's talent - I really believe that they don't know if something's a good idea or a bad idea. When I worked with the top names that I worked with, I would write the show just like this. By myself, in front of my computer. That's where it all came from. The one thing that was always on the forefront of my mind as I was writing the show was, I've gotta present this show to [the wrestlers] . . . I knew if I presented them with [bad ideas], they would say to me 'Vince, what are you doing?' They would know 'Holy crap, this is good' or 'eh it's okay'."[6:00 - 7:01]

Check out what Russo had to say in the video below:

Vince Russo further highlighted why today's wrestlers can't tell if the ideas presented to them are good or bad:

"I don't think talent today knows good from bad. I honestly believe that some of them that some of them actually believe that what they're doing is good because they've never really done anything good. They've never really done something that was so tremendous and all of a sudden you're handing us this." [7:01 - 7:21]

Vince Russo on what current WWE writing feels like

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso FOOLS want to talk about MY BOOKING? @IAmEliasWWE has his best @WWE match against Roman Reigns, gets squashed the next week by Braun Strowman and is no where to be found this week. THAT'S how you kill a talent. #SHAME FOOLS want to talk about MY BOOKING? @IAmEliasWWE has his best @WWE match against Roman Reigns, gets squashed the next week by Braun Strowman and is no where to be found this week. THAT'S how you kill a talent. #SHAME

Vince Russo continued to criticize today's writing and ideas, with it relaying the sentiment that the creative team is only filling time.

According to the former writer, WWE has forgotten a key idea in booking a show:

"Back then, when you were talking about all those guys, they cared about one thing and one thing only. Who can we make money with. That's all they cared about. Who can we make money [with]. That's not even a thought today. The thought is 'We've got three hours to fill on Monday night'. That's the thought. That's it bro!" [8:32 - 8:58]

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Do you agree with Vince Russo on the current state of WWE creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far