"I wanna throw up in my mouth" – Wrestling veteran blasts Mr. McMahon for Liv Morgan's promo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo tore apart Liv Morgan's promo on RAW this week.

The new SmackDown Women's Champion came out to celebrate her title win with the WWE Universe. Morgan thanked fans for being on her side all these years and supporting her throughout the hard times. However, Natalya interrupted by stating that the champion should in fact thank her for softening Ronda Rousey up so that she could cash in her briefcase.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's post-show review, Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the promos sounded like kids talking to each other. He called out Vince McMahon for not pushing the creative team to make the promos grittier and more believable.

"The Liv promo, 'No I don't deserve it, we deserve it. All my dreams came true.' I swear to God, how many Stanley Cup celebrations have you seen, NBA finals, World Series, Superbowl? How many freaking times have you seen one athlete say my dreams came true?" Russo said. "Oh God, please. I wanna throw up in my mouth. That is Vince McMahon. And then what does Nattie say? 'Oh if you should be thanking anybody, you should be thanking me.' What are you three years old? What are you children? They act like children. This is Vince McMahon. This is what wrestling still is to Vince McMahon bro. (From 18:23 - 19:45)

Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair defeated Natalya and Carmella on RAW

Carmella and Natalya ganged up on Liv Morgan this week on RAW. However, the SmackDown Women's Champion had the support of Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE rushed to the ring to even the odds. WWE official Adam Pearce came out and announced that the four women would face off in a tag team match. Belair and Morgan proved why they are the champs as they defeated the team of Natalya and Carmella.

While things are heating up for SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Morgan as the women's champion of the blue brand.

