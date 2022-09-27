"Why did Bayley choose two girls who are gonna lose all the time?" - Former WWE personality blasts DAMAGE CTRL's booking on this week's RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was far from pleased with how WWE presented Damage CTRL on this week's RAW, as IYO SKY lost to Bianca Belair.

The stable has been a dominating force on the red brand ever since they debuted at SummerSlam 2022 by confronting RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY even went on to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, further strengthening their hold over the women's division.

However, Kai and SKY have been losing singles matches lately, thus hampering their credibility. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Belair defeated SKY, and this booking decision left Vince Russo baffled.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer said though it's okay to have tag team champs lose in singles matches, it needs to be done in a way they don't lose cleanly.

"It's the 70s mentality of well, they are the tag champs, it's alright if they lose singles matches. Now Chris [Featherstone], what you do to get around this is, bro. Have a Street Fight where the finish could be something so creative that you're not beating someone with a 1,2,3. There are so many different ways to do this," said Vince Russo. [20:50 - 21:15]

Furthermore, Russo added that he's unable to figure out why Bayley would recruit SKY and Kai into Damage CTRL since they rarely win singles bouts.

"I have said this three weeks in a row. Why did Bayley choose two girls who are gonna lose all the time? This is the third week in a row I have said that," added Russo. [21:21 - 21:30]

Check out the full video below:

Check out the full results of this week's WWE RAW here.

Vince Russo on WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair beating non-established stars

Russo added that RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair doesn't stand to benefit anything from defeating unestablished stars. Moreover, Vince Russo explained that WWE booking SKY to lose even before establishing her further reduces the chances of people caring about her character in the long run.

"Especially against these women who are not established. They are not established. She's [Bianca Belair] beating a nobody [YO SKY] in the eyes of casual fans. And think about this. You're beating her even before we know who she is. Why do I care who she is now? She's a loser, that's what she is. Why would I care now?" [22:08 - 23:00]

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Extreme Rules card SO FAR:



--Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

-- Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Inside the Fight Pit)

--Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Ladder Match)

--SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match) Extreme Rules card SO FAR:--Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)-- Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Inside the Fight Pit)--Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Ladder Match)--SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match) https://t.co/CkV5ZpVCjF

Bianca Belair is slated to defend her RAW Women's Title against Bayley at Extreme Rules in a Ladder Match. It's safe to assume Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will be lurking around to help their Damage CTRL stablemate win.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on Damage CTRL's booking? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far