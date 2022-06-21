"Could have been interesting" - Former WWE writer opens up on Bobby Lashley's gauntlet match (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley vs. Otis could have been an exciting matchup if given the right build.

This week on RAW, the former WWE Champion challenged Theory to a US Title match. In a backstage segment, the 24-year-old mentioned that he would only face The All Mighty if he won a gauntlet match against three competitors later in the evening. Chad Gable, Otis, and Theory were later revealed as the participants in the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that it would have been a treat to watch Lashley go up against Otis if the Alpha Academy member had a proper buildup before the match.

The former head writer detailed that it wasn't very exciting to see the two behemoths on RAW because fans already knew that The All Might would somehow end up winning the contest.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"That's another thing bro. Lashley and Otis could have been interesting had they been more careful with Otis. I mean, two guys that big, that could have been interesting. But it wasn't because you know who's gonna go over." (From 43:05 - 43:25)

Bobby Lashley will face Theory at Money in the Bank

It was a unique challenge for Bobby Lashley as he began the gauntlet match on RAW. In the first match, he faced Chad Gable. The two superstars went back and forth before Lashley caught him in the Hurt Lock to win.

Otis was up next as he took Lashley outside and performed a massive Splash on him. Back inside the ring, the Alpha Academy member missed a top rope Splash, allowing The All Mighty to hit him with a Spear.

However, Gable interfered and caused a disqualification. The two brutalized the former WWE Champion, tiring him ahead of Theory.

Mr. McMahon's protégé looked to capitalize on an exhausted Lashley, but the latter caught him in an inside cradle for the pinfall, thus setting up their match at Money in the Bank.

It will be interesting to see if Lashley can defeat Theory to become a three-time US champ when WWE rolls to Vegas next month for the premium live event.

