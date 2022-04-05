"This guy is never going to get over" – WWE veteran reasons why Bobby Lashley can't get RAW star over (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes putting Omos in the ring with Bobby Lashley won't get the colossal giant over with fans.

Lashley made a triumphant return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and beat Omos. The All-Mighty was unfazed by the giant and cut the juggernaut in half with two earth-shattering Spears to claim the decisive pinfall.

Vince Russo was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, where he mentioned that Omos would have a hard time getting over, and even Lashley won't be able to help him. The former writer added that Omos was too big to be a smooth performer in the ring:

"I've lost count of Lashley – babyface, heel, babyface, heel. We've said this with every talent on the show. Okay, now he's a babyface again. I've said this a million times, you can bring Jesus out with Omos, he ain't going to get over. He's too big. They're never going to make this guy smooth. Jesus would be way over than Omos. He's not fluid. This guy is never going to get over. You can put Lashley with him. He's too big, awkward, and clumsy. It's not going to work. I give them an A for trying. Okay, put MVP with him." (from 43:00 onwards)

MVP dumped Bobby Lashley for Omos on RAW

Bobby Lashley was in for a terrible surprise this week on RAW. After being the first man to beat Omos via pinfall, The All-Mighty was in a great mood. However, his joy was short-lived as his former Hurt Business associate MVP turned on him.

Omos came to the ring demanding a rematch. Shockingly, MVP attacked Lashley with Omos, and the two men brutalized the former WWE Champion, leaving him lying in the ring.

We'll have to wait for next week's RAW to see how The All-Mighty responds to the brutal beatdown.

