"That's not enough to make people care" – Wrestling veteran bashes WWE for Bobby Lashley's dismal booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the Bobby Lashley and Omos storyline needs more depth to get fans involved.

Lashley was furious this week after a betrayal from his Hurt Business partner MVP. The All-Mighty charged onto the set of The VIP Lounge and destroyed the set, sending a message to MVP and Omos.

Vince Russo was on the Legion of RAW podcast to review the latest episode of WWE's flagship show. The veteran said casual fans wouldn't be bothered about the MVP and Lashley storyline. Russo suggested there should've been a much deeper story arc to get people invested in the feud:

"Bro, when you think about it, that's the angle. Oh, you didn't bring me out at WrestleMania. Let's go to the casual fan. If a casual fan is watching this, what are they saying? 'Get over it, bro.' That's what they're saying. They don't care. That's what I'm saying. That's not enough to make people care. Maybe he's got dirt on Lashley. Maybe Lashley has got some deep dark secrets." (from 36:38 to 37:08)

Vince Russo doesn't care about the current Bobby Lashley storyline

During the show, Russo also voiced his opinions on the feud. He mentioned that Lashley and Omos just wanted to fight each other. He stressed the need for a more compelling storyline because of the underlying fights:

"I don't care about any of this. There's nothing personal. Let me put it to you that way. All they want to do is fight each other. That's all they wanted to do. I don't care who wins the fight. They've got to give me something personal. They've got to give me a reason. I don't care who wins a fight between these two people. The fights aren't real. You've got to give me something personal." (from 35:10 - 35:51)

With MVP on Omos' side, it'll be interesting to see how a babyface Bobby Lashley fares against the colossal giant in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania Backlash.

