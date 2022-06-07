"You can't do it" - Wrestling veteran points out the error in Bobby Lashley's feud with current champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo believes Theory going over Bobby Lashley in a feud will not sit well with fans.

The All Mighty was on RAW this week, celebrating his dominant victory at Hell in a Cell. He was interrupted by Theory and asked to leave the ring. Lashley threw down a challenge for the US Champion to put his title on the line. The 24-year-old declined and stopped to take a selfie before getting kicked out of the ring by the former two-time WWE Champion.

Speaking on Legion of RAW this week, Russo mentioned that WWE might consider putting Theory over Lashley because of Vince McMahon's liking for the rookie.

The wrestling veteran detailed that Mr. McMahon's protégé going over would not sit well with fans because, in a real fight, The All Mighty would decimate the US Champion.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"You know the fans are with Lashley, the fans are behind Lashley. But then I'm starting to think, Vince is very, very, very high on Theory. So is Theory going to go over on Lashley? Here's why you can't do it. Because nobody in the world would believe it. You put those two together, Lashley would eat him for lunch. That's the problem." (From 30:33 - 31:05)

You can watch the full video here:

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP at Hell in a Cell

Even a 2-on-1 handicap match against the formidable team of MVP and Omos could not keep The All Mighty down this Sunday.

During the match, The Colossus managed to send Bobby through the barricade, but the 45-year-old veteran kept coming back. Former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander also interfered in the match to distract The Nigerian Giant.

Lashley grabbed the opportunity and speared Omos before putting MVP in the Hurt Lock to pick up the win. He went on to celebrate with a replica of the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Chicago, y’all were on !!



What’s next? Think I made that pretty clear tonight.



#HIAC @WWE Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty!Chicago, y’all were on!!What’s next?Think I made that pretty clear tonight. Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty! Chicago, y’all were on 🔥!! What’s next? 👀 Think I made that pretty clear tonight. #HIAC @WWE https://t.co/VHzWucqH3n

It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley indeed feuds with Theory for the United States Title to be crowned as a three-time US Champion.

