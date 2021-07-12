Vince Russo books Jinder Mahal's WWE babyface turn 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Jinder Mahal would benefit from turning babyface in a storyline based around his anti-American past.

The Canadian-born superstar has used his Indian heritage in WWE storylines in recent years, most notably during his WWE Championship reign in 2017. He has also been presented as an anti-American throughout his time in WWE.

The latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo revolved around Mahal possibly turning babyface in the near future. Russo suggested that the former WWE Champion’s sidekicks, Veer and Shanky, could also become anti-American characters, prompting Mahal to change his ways.

“They [Veer and Shanky] are just on a mission to obliviate all Americans,” Russo said. “But, bro, we’re noticing Jinder ain’t saying much, and give these guys the heat, the heat, the heat. Jinder’s kind of watching, then slowly Jinder’s pulling them off, then slowly Jinder’s saying, ‘Enough. Enough’s enough.’

“And they’re like, ‘No, bro, what’s wrong?’ Bro, turn the tide where Jinder is, ‘You know what? I’m not gonna take a dump on this country. This country took me in with open arms. We may have had our disagreements in the past but, you know what, this is home.’”

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo’s full storyline idea for Jinder Mahal. He also disclosed a conversation he once had with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about the best way to book wrestling storylines.

How to make fans cheer for Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal has worked as a heel throughout his WWE career

Vince Russo added that Jinder Mahal should officially become a good guy by saving a top babyface from getting attacked.

He believes the storyline would successfully transform Mahal into a babyface, while also cementing Veer and Shanky's status as bad guys.

“You set it up where he saves the babyface,” Russo added. “Now, bro, not only have you made Jinder as a babyface, which nobody in the world would have thought, but now you got Yanky and Kranky [Veer and Shanky] that are gonna be legitimate heels, and right away in a program with him. They’re gonna have all kinds of heat. The people are gonna be with him because this is a foreign man standing up for our country.”

Russo went on to say that he has exchanged direct messages with Jinder Mahal in the past. He has heard that Mahal is “one of the nicest guys in the locker room” and thinks he would succeed as a babyface character.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Arvind Sriram