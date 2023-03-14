Vince Russo brings up problems WWE could face with USA Network (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how the USA Network possibly perceives WWE's flagship program Monday Night RAW.

WWE signed up with the USA Network and FOX Sports for broadcast rights of RAW and SmackDown, respectively. They signed five-year contracts in 2019, and the deals are due for renewal next year. TV rights are an important source of revenue for the company, generating billions of dollars over a five-year period.

In this week's Legion of RAW, Russo speculated that the USA Network had probably given up on WWE. He detailed that the executives at the network could just be waiting for the contract to end before they take RAW off TV.

"I think they've thrown in the towel. When I was working with them, they threw in the towel. That was literally a year ago. I stopped working with them last WrestleMania. I think they've thrown in the towel. I think they're just waiting for the contract to expire. I really do, to be honest with you." [1:00:52 - 1:01:12]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Vince Russo also took issue with WWE failing to create new stars

During the same conversation, the former WWE writer mentioned that a large portion of the WWE roster was over 30. He further questioned why the majority of the locker room wasn't Austin Theory's age, who is 25.

"Listen to the age of the people on this roster. Usos - 37, Edge - 49, Mysterio - 48, Owens - 38, Balor - 41, Brock - 45, LA Knight - 40, Priest - 40, Cody - 37, Lumis - 39, Gargano - 35, Miz - 42, Gable - 37, Elias - 35, Corbin - 38, Rollins - 36, Reed - 34, Boogs - 35, Street Profits - 32. The only guys they got under 30 years, two of them are 25 and one is 30. Solo is 30, Dominik is 25 and Theory is 25. How is 80% of this roster not Theory's age?" [3:43 - 4:51]

Russo detailed that the company was not making any new stars and was relying on older talent to bring in eyeballs.

Do you agree with Russo? What are your thoughts on the current product? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the Youtube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes