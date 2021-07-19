Vince Russo on the possible reason why Brock Lesnar has not returned to WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Brock Lesnar has not yet returned to WWE for the simple reason that he does not need the money.

Lesnar has not competed in a WWE match since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36 in 2020. The 44-year-old, who was WWE’s highest-paid star, became a free agent shortly after the pay-per-view.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo series, Russo questioned whether WWE’s decrease in viewers has also played a part in Lesnar’s lengthy absence from television:

“I guarantee you, number one, Brock Lesnar has a lot of money,” Russo said. “Number two, I guarantee you Brock Lesnar is making a lot of money as we speak through endorsement deals. Brock didn’t stop working. Money is coming in, I guarantee that, okay?

“So, bro, now you gotta start asking yourself the question, is Brock looking at this waning audience and saying, ‘Wait a minute, man, you guys are down to what? 1.5 [million viewers]? No, bro.’ If he’s in a financial situation where he doesn’t have to do that, maybe that’s what he’s doing, and I don’t blame him.”

Brock Lesnar recently appeared in a rare out-of-character video

While many WWE stars regularly post on social media, Brock Lesnar is known to be one of the most private performers in the company’s history.

After an absence of more than 15 months, the eight-time WWE world champion made a rare appearance in a YouTube video about butchering last week.

Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills as we showcased techniques and tricks for this Viking. Full video coming to YouTube so stay tuned!!! @HeymanHustle #brocklesnar #ufc #wwe pic.twitter.com/A485mPXcC1 — BeardedButcherBlend (@_Beardedbutcher) July 12, 2021

Lesnar has had short hair throughout his two decades in the public eye. However, as the images above show, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has grown a ponytail since last appearing in WWE.

