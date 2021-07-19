Bobby Lashley seemingly confirms feud with Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam

Amid reports of Goldberg returning to WWE, Bobby Lashley has teased a match with the Hall of Famer following his dominant victory at Money in the Bank.

Lashley retained his WWE Championship at the event, after squashing Kofi Kingston in around seven minutes. It was an utterly dominant performance from The All-Mighty, who has looked unstoppable since winning his first world title over four months ago.

He tweeted a cryptic message afterward, which may have been intended to foreshadow Goldberg's arrival on tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. Lashley asked the question, "Who's Next?" which is the former two-time Universal Champion's signature catchphrase.

Check out the tweet below:

Goldberg could once again challenge for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley's squash of Kofi Kingston may have been intended to give him even more heat en route to a clash with Goldberg at SummerSlam. If that is the case, it will be the WWE Hall of Famer's fourth world title match in a row.

Goldberg won the Universal Championship from 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown 2020 and dropped it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. He returned on RAW earlier this year and challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble.

While he did not win the title, it was an improved performance from the WCW icon. He may have a similar impact on Lashley at SummerSlam and help to cement him as a huge star.

Fans have been pretty upset over Goldberg's potential return to face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, as Brock Lesnar has been the favored choice for many. However, The Beast Incarnate's own return is reportedly being saved for a long-term feud against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Are you excited for a potential match between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Greg Bush