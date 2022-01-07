"Why isn't he a Steiner?" - Controversial personality gets honest about Bron Breakker (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker has risen to the top of NXT in record time, and it's clear that Rick Steiner's son is a highly-rated prospect backstage in WWE.

However, several fans have been vocal about WWE not letting Bron Breakker use the 'Steiner' name, and Vince Russo agreed with the criticism on the latest episode of The Bro Show.

Russo said that Scott Steiner's past issues with the company would not affect Bron Breakker's rise as Vince McMahon sees money in the NXT Superstar.

While Scott Steiner's nephew has all the makings of being a regular main event talent, Russo urged WWE to incorporate the young wrestler's family heritage into his kayfabe presentation.

Vince Russo is not a fan of WWE's gimmicked name, as he explained below:

"I think Page will definitely agree, bro, because they see money. Bro, if Vince McMahon sees money in somebody, it doesn't matter who your mother is, who your father is, what the past is. He sees money, but yet on the other side of the coin, Chris, this is what I have a problem with. Why isn't he a Steiner? Why isn't he a Steiner? You see money in the kid; it's in the bloodlines, one thousand percent; why are we giving him a gimmicked name. Am I right or wrong, Page?"

"Bronson Steiner is way cooler" - DDP also wishes WWE had a different name for Bron Breakker

Diamond Dallas Page has spent a lot of time with Bron Breakker at his gym and is familiar with the fast-rising WWE Superstar and his physical capabilities.

DDP was thoroughly impressed with Breakker's skill set and even compared him to two iconic legends. The WWE Hall of Famer was on the same page as Russo regarding the in-ring name. He pitched a better alternative instead of the Bron Breakker moniker.

"His first name is Bronson. It's a shoot. It's a badass name, and I've known Bronson for quite a while, but over the last couple of years, we got really tight because he was training, and he got drafted by Baltimore. They literally called him too, they called him up, and he is like, 'Eh, I'm good.' But when he made the move, you know we've trained numerous times in my gym. He does the program. He is all about holding back the hands of time, even though he is only 24. But when they call him Bron Breakker. Okay, cool name, but Bronson Steiner is way cooler," DDP stated.

Despite being in the early stages of his WWE career, Bron Breakker has already become NXT Champion and has showcased the potential to become a well-rounded pro wrestler. However, a possible name change in the future could help further legitimize him as a top-tier talent.

Do you agree with Vince Russo and DDP? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

