Vince Russo buries Triple H for his booking of current WWE champion (Exclusive)

There are a lot of champions in WWE currently, with both the men's and women's divisions having a World Champion, a mid-card champion, and a tag team champion on all three brands. Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized the booking of one of the newest champions in the company.
Triple H recently gave the European fans a title change during Friday Night SmackDown in Lyon, France. Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career, adding another accolade to his impressive CV, but his recent booking was criticized by Russo.
The former WWE writer was speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he expressed his disappointment over Sami's booking on last week's SmackDown. Zayn was attacked by Brock Lesnar two weeks back on the blue brand, but the US Champion didn't mention the attack on the most recent episode of SmackDown, and that left Russo puzzled.
"We can clearly see they're pushing Sami Zayn. Clear as day, you're seeing it. He won the US title. Trips is back there pointing to him. They're pushing Sami Zayn. Okay, so Chris, two weeks ago on Smackdown, Sami Zayn's wrestling Cena, Brock Lesnar comes out, F5s Sami Zayn, and just kicks him out of the ring." Russo said.
He continued:
"The following week, we have an interview with Sami Zayn right off the top of the show. Keep in mind, bro, he's one of their biggest baby faces. No mention whatsoever of what Brock did to him. Brock's in the building, too. Brock already went out there. Brock already was in the ring. No, Sami. No mention of it, bro. That's how you protect the baby face, Chris?" He said.
Sami Zayn is currently in his first run as the United States Champion and is determined to be a fighting champion. He has had two open challenges on SmackDown for the belt till now, with the first one being against John Cena, where Brock Lesnar interrupted the match, attacking them both to set up a Wrestlepalooza clash with Cena.
