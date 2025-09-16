Vince Russo buries Triple H for his booking of current WWE champion (Exclusive)

There are a lot of champions in WWE currently, with both the men's and women's divisions having a World Champion, a mid-card champion, and a tag team champion on all three brands. Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized the booking of one of the newest champions in the company.

Ad

Triple H recently gave the European fans a title change during Friday Night SmackDown in Lyon, France. Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career, adding another accolade to his impressive CV, but his recent booking was criticized by Russo.

The former WWE writer was speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he expressed his disappointment over Sami's booking on last week's SmackDown. Zayn was attacked by Brock Lesnar two weeks back on the blue brand, but the US Champion didn't mention the attack on the most recent episode of SmackDown, and that left Russo puzzled.

Ad

Trending

"We can clearly see they're pushing Sami Zayn. Clear as day, you're seeing it. He won the US title. Trips is back there pointing to him. They're pushing Sami Zayn. Okay, so Chris, two weeks ago on Smackdown, Sami Zayn's wrestling Cena, Brock Lesnar comes out, F5s Sami Zayn, and just kicks him out of the ring." Russo said.

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

He continued:

"The following week, we have an interview with Sami Zayn right off the top of the show. Keep in mind, bro, he's one of their biggest baby faces. No mention whatsoever of what Brock did to him. Brock's in the building, too. Brock already went out there. Brock already was in the ring. No, Sami. No mention of it, bro. That's how you protect the baby face, Chris?" He said.

Ad

Ad

Sami Zayn is currently in his first run as the United States Champion and is determined to be a fighting champion. He has had two open challenges on SmackDown for the belt till now, with the first one being against John Cena, where Brock Lesnar interrupted the match, attacking them both to set up a Wrestlepalooza clash with Cena.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!