Vince Russo calls on WWE to change booking of female Superstars (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes WWE’s creative team needs to change the way it books the company’s female Superstars.

In the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Writing With Russo, Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to Russo about WWE’s women having similar win/loss records. With the exception of Asuka (70% win ratio) and Becky Lynch (64% win ratio), many women win the same number of matches that they lose.

Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, has recently pitched WrestleMania 37 ideas for Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns vs. Edge. When it comes to WWE’s women’s division, however, he thinks it is difficult to produce storylines for characters who have little direction:

“If you asked me, ‘Vince, what would you do with Roman Reigns? What would you do with The Fiend? What would you do with Lashley?’ Bro, it’s easy to say because they have some kind of a character. But with these girls you can’t do nothing with them if they don’t have a character. So if these girls were all defined, I’d say, ‘Okay, you do this with this one.’ We’re not at that point yet because we’ve gotta define them first.”

Watch Vince Russo discuss more female Superstars, including Charlotte Flair, in the video above. He also discussed the win/loss records of several women currently in WWE.

Vince Russo wants to see more WWE character progression

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair is set to take place at WrestleMania 37

Vince Russo also called on WWE to tell more stories in the women’s division. He believes female Superstars’ characters lack definition, which causes fans to not care as much about their matches:

“You’ve got to re-establish these women, and let’s start with a shoot of who they really are. Once we know who they really are, then we can magnify those characters. Right now they are women wrestlers – that’s who they are.”

In another edition of Writing With Russo, Russo recently outlined the problems he has with Sasha Banks and Sonya Deville’s WWE personas.

