Vince Russo calls WWE RAW’s segment "high school stuff" and "awful" (Exclusive)

WWE RAW aired from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. this week. The company used the event to build up towards their next PLE, Survivor Series. The episode featured multiple backstage segments that former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized.

On a night with major implications for the WarGames match, we saw backstage segments being used to further the story. One of the segments involved top superstars like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and The Judgment Day but still failed to impress Russo.

When asked about his opinion on the backstage segments during the Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WCW writer was initially speechless before calling the multiple backstage segments high school stuff and reserved special criticism for the segment involving Alpha Academy, New Day, and Creed Brothers.

“This is high school stuff; this is high school play. Wait till we get to the ones, that one with all those tag teams. Oh My God! Like, how can you put your name on that and put that on TV, bro. That was god awful!” (22:40 onwards)

With none of the tag teams involved in the segment having a clear direction, it was understandable that fans didn’t care about it, but it’ll be interesting to see if we see these three tag teams feud for a chance at the tag titles.

