Former WWE writer on Charlotte Flair's possible trust issues with Nia Jax (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Charlotte Flair did not trust Nia Jax during their controversial match on last week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Last week, Jax defeated the RAW Women’s Champion in a physical match which blurred the lines between fiction and reality at a few points. Both women legitimately traded blows during the 14-minute contest, prompting many to question whether they were trying to hurt each other.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo speculated that Flair may have had concerns about Jax hurting her during the bout.

“This was the feeling I got, this was the difference,” Russo said. “It looked like Charlotte did not trust Nia. And, bro, that’s what this wrestling business is built on: trusting your opponent. ‘I am putting my body in your hands.’ Bro, if you don’t trust your opponent and somewhere in the back of your mind your opponent is purposely trying to hurt you for whatever reason… bro, we’ve got a big, big issue now. A big problem.”

Vince Russo on the intensity of Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Wrestlers have previously been known to hurt an opponent if the same person has injured them earlier in the match. This famously happened at the 2018 Royal Rumble when Brock Lesnar reacted to a strong knee strike from Braun Strowman by actually punching him in the head.

Vince Russo believes the level of physicality in the Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax match seemed more serious than one person trying to exact revenge on another.

“That has happened where, ‘Bro, if you stiff [hurt] me, now you got one coming to you,’” Russo added. “You get it, ‘Okay, bro, now we get on with the match.’ This was more than that, bro. This was not, ‘You stiff me, I’m stiffing you back.’ This was more than that, and I mean you can see it was more than that.”

WWE fans do not have to wait long for the next showdown between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. The two women will go one-on-one again in a RAW Women’s Championship match on this week’s episode of RAW.

